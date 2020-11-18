“When the moon is in the Seventh House
And Jupiter aligns with Mars
Then peace will guide the planets
And love will steer the stars
This is the dawning of the age of Aquarius
Age of Aquarius
Aquarius
Aquarius
Harmony and understanding
Sympathy and trust abounding
No more falsehoods or derisions
Golden living dreams of visions
Mystic crystal revelation
And the mind's true liberation
Aquarius
Aquarius.”
Remember that? "Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)." Recorded by The 5th Dimension. James Rado and Gerome Ragni wrote the lyrics. Galt MacDermot composed the music.
When I was in high school that song was an anthem. We were going to rebuild the world into a better place. Peace, harmony, trust, sympathy. It all sounded so good — and we just knew we could do it, because who wouldn’t want those things?
What happened?
Well, we went to "I’m OK. You’re OK." "Everybody’s beautiful, in his own way." A grand thought — from which we slipped easily into I’m beautiful. Pretty soon it was I’m beautiful, and my beauty needs to be nurtured. Do you see where this is going? I’m OK, you’re so-so. Of course, our children were beautiful, and needed to be nurtured too. So they got trophies for participation.
There was going to be no more war, so we didn’t need a draft, right? And now we have a big segment of the population who want to own the country, without having to earn it. We said "Make love, not war." Back then "love" was just picking up currency as a code word for sex. "Love" became "free love," which was code for sex without obligations. That worked well for men. For women, not so much. When women caught on that men were just in it for fun, they decided they didn’t want to miss the fun while bringing up babies for which men took no responsibility. Do I need to draw a map to show you where this is going? No? Good.
We decided we didn’t trust our cities to provide safe water. So we started buying bottled water. In plastic bottles. And now, there are multiple floating islands of plastic garbage in the Pacific Ocean. We freed Willy, and put him into a plastic garbage dump.
We told people, "Don’t judge me by how I dress or talk or act. Judge me by who I am." Of course, the only way to judge a person is by outside appearances and actions, since there is no way to look into a person’s heart or head.
We have now arrived at "I’m right. You’re wrong. There’s nothing in common between us." I wonder what Jesus would think?
This particular commentary was inspired by a Doonesbury comic, in which one of the characters asks “Why are people even attracted to a values-free church?”
The Quote: “We have observed that, in society and the world in which we live, selfishness has increased more than love for others, and that men of good will must work, each with his own strengths and expertise, to ensure that love for others increases until it is equal and possibly exceeds love for oneself.” -Pope Francis