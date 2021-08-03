Some people like to think human beings are the highest form of life on Earth.
I wonder...
What kind of a life form would allegedly kill and behead a person on a street in downtown Shakopee (or anywhere else, for that matter)?
What kind of a life form would allegedly kill its own kind over a real or imagined grievance on a highway?
What kind of a life form would think enhanced lips or enlarged breasts are a good thing? I don’t much like to see guys with gauged earlobes either, if you must know.
What kind of a life form would knowingly give its own kind poisons (think nicotine and opioids) for profit? And what kind of a life form would steal from its own kind to fund a gambling habit?
Other species struggle to survive. They struggle without apology to fit in their environments. They struggle to find the fittest leaders for their packs or clans. What they don’t do, as near as I can tell, is kill their own kind for no better reason than religion, political gain, or simple insanity. Unfortunately (in my opinion) part of what makes humanity human is its ability to do good and evil. Another part is the human ability to justify evil by saying it’s for a good cause. Or “If I don’t do it, someone else will, so I might as well be the one to make money off it.” Or, “I’m just the maker. It’s not my fault if someone wants to abuse what I make.”
And the oldest justification of all, dating back to the Garden of Eden, “Everybody else is doing it, so why shouldn’t I?’”
Yes, humanity – you and I – are capable of much good. Yes, I can see that good, too. But the thought of someone allegedly walking on the street in Shakopee with his girlfriend’s head is simply too much to ignore. (And to charge that person with anything less than first-degree murder is human folly.)
One last thought before I end this commentary.
The world doesn’t exist for us. We exist as part of the world. The world – nature – is indifferent to the existence of human beings. Whether humanity continues to exist or not is of no consequence to nature. Nature will continue to exist even if we kill off all of our own kind – whether by war, drive-by shootings, or despoiling the environment. You and I may be God’s beloved children, but nature doesn’t give a hoot about us.
The Quote: “During bad circumstances, which is the human inheritance, you must decide not to be reduced. You have your humanity, and you must not allow anything to reduce that. We are obliged to know we are global citizens. Disasters remind us we are world citizens, whether we like it or not.” -Maya Angelou