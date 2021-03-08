I . . . have a constitutional right to bear arms, and no one dares to take it away.
I . . . have a constitutional right to freedom of speech, and no one dares to tell me what I can say or not say.
I . . . I . . . I.
I . . . didn’t create systemic racism. I am not affected by it. It’s not my problem.
The tower of I. Not based on consideration for my fellow man or woman. No foundation of learning from past events. Just "I’m getting mine. Good luck to you." The tower of I brooks no middle ground.
Just a guess here, but in 1944 the average American probably never heard of, or knew the meaning of "ego."
Ego, as defined now, is a person's sense of self-esteem or self-importance. When Freud first used the term, he defined it as the personality in reality. To him, ID was the instinctual personality, and superego was the righteous personality.
That’s simplifying some. The point, in my opinion, is we’ve come to a time when only the ego exists. For a while, ID was who one actually was. Ego was who one thought he or she was, and superego was more or less a maniac. Now ego stands alone.
We are teaching our children to ignore history, to ignore the effects of their grasping for self-worth on those around them. The tower of I is thin, narrow, and wobbly. The tower of I brooks no middle ground.
Oh, and by the way, the Constitution isn’t the source of our rights.
God is the source.
As in: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. That, to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That, whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles, and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness.”
Did you catch the part about “all men?"
What the Constitution does say is: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
Both of these documents are based on the supposition that Americans will look out not only for themselves, but also for each other. "I" is not commonly found in either document. "We" is the very first word in both.
The Quote: Thomas Paine said, “Whatever is my right as a man is also the right of another; and it becomes my duty to guarantee as well as to possess.”