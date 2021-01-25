Minnesota is facing a youth nicotine epidemic and flavored tobacco products are the major contributor. Big tobacco has done an excellent job at making products affordable, attractive, acceptable and accessible for youth. In doing so they have been convincing teens and parents that vaping is less dangerous than smoking cigarettes. However, nothing could be further from the truth.
Vaping is the inhalation of substances such as; propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, nicotine, and flavoring. There are more than 15,000 e-juice flavors available and the great majority have names that target youth. The six primary categories of e-juice flavors are fruity, tobacco, drinks, desserts, candies and menthol. Some of the most popular e-juice flavors are gummi bear, banana nut bread, cotton candy, pink spot, watermelon wave, etc.
To accurately inhale the e-juice, one must first have a delivery device. There are a wide variety of options, but the most popular is a vape pen, a modular device (mod) or a pod system. Many of the devices look like other common household items, such as memory sticks, or pens. Each device contains a battery for charging, a cartridge (where the flavored e-juice is filled) and a mouthpiece. Recently, the disposable pens have gained in popularity as well, as you throw them away when the pre-set number of puffs have been consumed. This allows the user to try new flavors more frequently and not be “tied” financially into an e-juice flavor they may not like.
Although the tobacco industry claims that their products are safe in the hands of people 21 years of age and older, as a community we know two things. First, what we model and allow into our communities, makes it into the hands of the youth. Second, there is no amount of nicotine that is safe for the developing brain, specifically in the areas of memory and attention span. Furthermore, we know that the female brain is not fully developed until age 25 while the male brain is closer to 28 years. Even as flavored products are sold to people over the age of 21, the negative impact upon their brain continues.
Locally, Scott County’s youth are not immune to this national epidemic. The Minnesota Student Survey (completed in spring 2019) told us that 28.7% of 11th graders reported using e-cigarettes at least once during the last 30 days, while 12.4% of 11th graders reported using e-cigarettes daily. Additionally, 42% of high school students stated that there was “no risk” to vaping.
What can you do as a community member or parent? Educate yourself on the dangers of vaping. Visit a local vape shop and ask questions. Communicate with your children on your expectations regarding vaping. Advocate for stricter policies as it pertains to vaping devices and flavors. Talk, they hear you.
If you desire to be a part of the Scott County Prevention Coalition, please contact Lil Pinero at lpinero@co.scott.mn.us. All voices are welcome.