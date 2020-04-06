What happens when we design a god in our own image? Our western cultural god seems a bit like Santa — pretty benign, yet can conveniently be used to scare children into good behavior. They still haven’t figured out that everyone ends up getting presents; just like everyone ends up going to heaven. After all, we are basically good people, we “believe,” we are sincere.
In our enlightenment, we have even made improvements on God. No longer is he thundering and angry. He is now tolerant and politically correct. We have tamed him with our psychology and harnessed him with our science. Our eyes have been opened, as heady adolescents, and he can no longer fool us with ancient myths. We are too wise, too advanced.
Besides, this whole crucifixion thing is rather distasteful. What are we to do with a god who hangs bloody and naked on a wooden cross? You can’t show that to children! Better to talk of bunnies and eggs and baskets of candy. “New Life,” now that’s a good theme. The resurrection, that’s palatable. Most of us would like to think of having a second chance at life, some kind of immortality.
This is Holy Week, the pinnacle of the church year. What does it mean to modern culture? Does it still hold relevance? One point to be made is that truth is truth no matter if it is believed and acknowledged or not. The death and resurrection of a man named Jesus, acknowledged by many to be the Christ/Messiah of God, is a historical fact. Irrefutable.
That’s inconvenient! That means I have to decide something, and even not making a decision is a decision in itself. I can just ignore it. I can rationalize that it really means something less than it claims to mean. Or I can embrace it. The single most important decision each of us will make in our life is what to do about Jesus.
If you feel a bit backed into a corner, you are! But it gets worse. He not only claims to have died and risen again, as a god/man, for your sake. He expects something in return. Your life — your allegiance, your commitment, your total dedication. And why? For relationship. For love’s sake. Jesus didn’t come to enlighten our minds, or to bring a new moral code. He came to reconcile you to God. To be the bridge. To be the way. The only way.
Once we stop running, and busying ourselves, and justifying our own behaviors, and listen, really listen, to the still small voices in the stars, and in the wind, and in the depths of our own conscience, we will discover the terrifying and liberating truth that we really do need Him and want Him. That nothing else makes sense. And that He is as close as our own breath, if we will simply cry out to Him.
The United States is long due the judgment of God. On behalf of those who have been faithful to Him, past and present, He has given us time to repent and turn to Him. If our country is the Titanic, the leak has sprung. And fear and panic will reign, just as it did when the ship sank. Only by being secure in the true God, not a god of our own making, will we be at peace in the storm.