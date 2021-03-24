I attended the March 15 Jordan City Council meeting, much of which was spent talking about the fire hall exercise room. Simply put, firefighters want to formalize use of the facility by spouses, significant others, and retirees. This shouldn’t have been an issue needing an hour-long discussion.
Councilors could have come prepared with a list of changes they wanted to see in the resolution. They could have been way more organized in making those changes. Instead, they made resolutions on amendments to amendments to amendments, reaching the point where no one knew what they were actually voting on. Again.
Oh I long for the return of Robert’s Rules.
There was a lot of legalese in the resolution. I’m simplifying here. The firefighters' justifications were:
- Keeping firefighters fit reduces injuries and expenses.
- Spouses/significant others provide moral and physical support for JFD activities.
- Firefighters have been using the facility for the past 11 years for things such as washing personal vehicles.
- Firefighters (not the city) purchased all the exercise equipment.
- Having an exercise room enhances JFD’s family values atmosphere, a recruiting tool to help draw and retain firefighters.
One point not openly mentioned at the meeting: firefighters are paid $10.50 per hour for their services. (Minimum two hours per call, regardless of the outcome, even if the call is dropped before firefighters arrive at the fire hall.)
When the exercise room was built, the city council argued the issue all up and down. Would firefighters want to let significant others — not necessarily spouses — use the facility? Would children want to use the facility unsupervised? Would police officers be permitted to use the facility?
The net result? A royal can-o-worms. Firefighters didn’t want to share with police officers. Staff was concerned it might devolve into a trysting place, and nobody wanted kids in the building. The consensus then was the room would be used a lot at first, with usage dwindling over time.
Keep in mind the JVFD consists of paid volunteers. I don’t mean to devalue their contribution to the city, but a change in fire hall usage has security, cost, and liability issues to be carefully considered. It’s not a simple knee-jerk feel-good issue.
Personally, I don’t give a hoot if firefighters bring their vehicles into the wash bay. Thus, I think one pass or fob per firefighter is adequate. If a firefighter wants to give his pass to a spouse/significant other, that’s their business — and their responsibility. The city shouldn’t be on the hook for what happens when anyone other than a firefighter uses the facility. Does the council really want potentially 70 or more people to have access to the fire hall? (Thirty-five firefighters and one spouse per family.)
The argument could be made that fundraising by retirees and spouses helps pay for things for the fire department outside of the trucks themselves.
Hmmm, who pays for the Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus? The helmets, protective outerwear, tools, toilet paper, cleaning products, refrigerator? The city. And yes, much of the money the firefighters spend comes from fundraisers — fire department-controlled pull tabs mostly.
One justification is to recruit and retain firefighters. One might ask, has there ever been a shortage of recruits? I’m not aware of that ever happening. If recruitment is so important, wouldn’t it make more sense to give free CERC membership for firefighters — and their families? Why should taxpayers fund two exercise facilities in Jordan?
Are firefighters feeling undervalued? Then the council should address that. And frankly, I think $10.50 per hour is low. Burger flippers they are not.
In my opinion control, not fitness or recruiting, is the issue. The Jordan Volunteer Fire Department, it seems to me, wants absolute control over everything it touches.
The Quote: “You focus on the things you can control, and that’s what I’m doing.” -Jeb Bush