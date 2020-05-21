I’m going to ask you a series of questions. There are only three answer choices for each question: yes, no, or maybe. Since you’re answering only to yourself, there’s no need to worry about defending your answers.
- Should the federal government remove itself completely from all aspects of dealing with the COVID-19 situation?
- Should individuals and organizations be prohibited from donating more than $500,000 to a single research organization, college or university?
- Do you trust politicians to protect your health and welfare?
- Do you trust epidemiologists to protect your health and welfare?
- Do you trust pharmaceuticals manufacturers to protect your health and welfare?
- Do you trust your personal primary care physician to protect your health and welfare?
- Should your personal primary care physician not use information or drugs provided by pharmaceuticals manufacturers?
- If a COVID-19 vaccination is developed, do you want to be inoculated?
These are simplistic questions. If you ask them of yourself, and answer them simply, maybe you’ll find some clarity. Or maybe you’ll find that simplicity isn’t so simple.
No matter what, I wish you well.
OK. That’s enough.
The Quote: “Most people say that it is the intellect which makes a great scientist. They are wrong: it is character.” -Albert Einstein