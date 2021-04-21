I’m not big on conspiracy theories, but what’s going on in the Twin Cities metro has me wondering. Is somebody slipping mind-altering drugs into the metro water supply? How else would you account for the strange goings on in the metro area lately?
For starters, a defense witness who is a former medical examiner tells a jury that a police officer only placed a third of his weight on a decedent’s neck. Oh-kay. One wonders if that expert witness has ever laid on his belly with two cement blocks on his neck for nine minutes.
Or how about this? People who are angry with law enforcement in Minneapolis besiege a police station, then loot and destroy businesses in their neighborhood. Maybe someone can explain to me how destroying the livelihood of minority workers and business owners advances the cause of racial equity. Until someone offers such an explanation, I think I’ll just chalk it up to hallucinogens in the tapwater.
Then we see a 26-year veteran police officer who suddenly is unable to differentiate between a pistol in a strong side holster, and a taser in a cross-draw holster on the weak side.
Perhaps the most insane of all the stories I’ve seen coming out of the metro area is this: Last Friday the Minneapolis City Council passed resolution calling on police to stop using less lethal means to disperse crowds. The vote was 11 to 1, and the Council called it “a statement of values.”
Yes, well...if a city takes away less lethal means of dealing with unruly crowds — mobs, if you will — what is left? Anybody who’s not spaced out should be able to work this out. But for the benefit of the Minneapolis City Council, I’ll make things a little clearer.
Visualize 50 cops confronted by a mob of a thousand angry, brick-throwing, bat swinging, and possibly gun-wielding people. Since the Minneapolis City Council thinks it’s not a city value to deploy less than lethal means to deal with the mob, only two — just two options are left.
Opton A. Use lethal force to protect themselves and the lives and property of others they’ve been taught to “protect and serve.”
Option B. Run.
I cannot for the life of me understand how 11 Minneapolis City Council members could take such an amazingly stupid action. And if I were a Minneapolis cop confronted by such a choice, I’d choose option B. Let the onus for the danger and destruction accrue to the rioters and the idiots in City Hall.
Somebody must be slipping something into the water in the metro area.
Part of what is going on these days, in my opinion, is that we are being led to believe we must act — right — now! Not think. Act.
The Quote: “The most dangerous man to any government is the man who is able to think things out...without regard to the prevailing superstitions and taboos. Almost inevitably he comes to the conclusion that the government he lives under is dishonest, insane, intolerable.” -H.L. Mencken