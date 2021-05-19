We’ve become a nation of people who all too often don’t know each other, and that leads us to not trust each other. Which would be no big deal except that we end up putting our faith in people we don’t know. We punch up Google when we want an answer, and Amazon when we want a product. Easier than going shopping, and if we’re careful, we can get free return shipping if the product isn’t quite what we expected.
An example: You go to a couple of local mechanics, and both say you need a new fuel filter for the Chevy. Maybe you trust them. Or maybe you do a Google search and find an online mechanic who says it’s a conspiracy to sell fuel filters, and the real reason the Chevy is stumbling is because refineries are magnetizing gas? Can you prove the online mechanic is wrong? No. Can you prove he or she is not trustworthy? No. But you’ve seen his/her information, and you will probably give it some level of credence. So you go back to the local mechanic and ask if changing gas stations would help. The local mechanic might say yes, which . . . confirms the online conspiracy theorist mechanic’s post. Or the local mechanic might ask where you get your gas. Which might make you think he’s answering a question with a question.
My dad wouldn’t have dreamed of buying a car he couldn’t drive first. Now I see commercials for online car dealers who’ll sell a car, and deliver it to the buyer’s door. They know you’re going to be reluctant to tell them to take it back. That would be you admitting to making a mistake. But there’s no face-to-face dealing, which we are increasingly finding uncomfortable. Those online car dealers know some (maybe many) people are willing to pay more for a car in order to avoid salespersons.
It’s so much easier and neater to deal with a faceless computer entity.
And the net result of all this depersonalization is? We don’t know each other. We can’t empathize with each other. We don’t want to play in the same sandbox with each other. We’re willing to trust some internet pundit we’ve never met, who lives 2,000 miles from our home? Because we like his or her ideas, and it’s so much easier to accept them than it is to sift through our neighbors’ ideas. I’m generalizing here, but I think you get my drift.
Did you think I wear a Packers cap because I’m a big Packer fan? Nah. It’s a conversation starter. Tells me right off who I can get along with.
The Quote: “There are no strangers here, only friends you haven’t met.” -William Butler Yeats