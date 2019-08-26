August is almost gone and Labor Day and school are just around the corner.
The Jordaness Lions are looking forward to the Heimatfest parade. In June we installed the new club officers for the Lions 2019-2020 year. Congratulations to all the officers.
- Immediate Past President Martha Reger
- President Stacy Chalupsky,
- 1st Vice President Lindsay Barker
- 2nd Vice President Dawn Benko
- 3rd Vice President: Donna Will
- Secretary: Julie Beckius
- Treasurer Christy Trautnau
- 1 Year Director Angie Newton
- 2 Year Director Amy Pitrowski
- 3 Year Director Diane Hesse
- Tail Twister Deb Barker
- Lion Tamer Linnae Schansberg
- LCIF Club Coordinator Karen Riesgraf
We are planning a fabulous year with tons of fun!
In July we had our joint meeting and picnic with the Jordan Lions. As always, a great night at Lagoon Park, good food and conversation. On Monday, Aug. 5, we held the 41st 5M2 Jungle Days Golf Tournament at CreeksBend Golf Course. There were 14 teams, with 78 participants from the community and 5M2 Lions Clubs. The weather held, only a few raindrops. We were fortunate considering the storms all around the area that day. There was a great meal after the tournament, terrific raffle items and fun for all involved. The first place men’s team included Scott Allar, Jake Pieper, Thomas Gutzmer, and Luke Rynda. The first place women’s went to Amy Pitrowski, Kari Heil, Angie Newton, and Mary Draheim. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the MN Lions Childhood Cancer Foundation Inc., Lions Hearing Foundation and Jordaness Lions community projects. A huge thank you to all the tournament sponsors, CreeksBend Golf Course and the participants.
On Aug. 14, the Jordan Lions teamed up with the Jordaness Lions, friends and family to take in a St. Paul Saints baseball game. It was a beautiful evening and lots of fun and friendship.
Ladies, if you like to have fun, meet new people and support your community, come and check us out. We meet on the second Wednesday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., at the Jordan Fire Station. Check out our Facebook page or email us at JordanessLions@gmail.com.
See you all at Heimatfest!