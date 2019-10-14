Fall is here.
And so is the 30th Annual Jordaness Lions Fashion show. This year the theme is Denim & Diamonds. Put on your jeans and bling and come have a great time. When? Saturday, Nov. 23, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Social Hour, Noon Luncheon, 12:45 Fashion Show. Where? Ridges of Sand Creek. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance. Tickets are available from Jordaness Lions members or contact Donna Will at 612-599-2646. The fashions will be provided by Bill’s Toggery and Shelly’s Boutique, there will be a silent auction, raffle prizes, wall of wine, door prizes and of course, fun. Proceeds benefit the Jordan Holiday Basket Project, the Jordan Area Food Shelf, the Lions Gift of Sight and other community projects. Bring personal hygiene items for the Food Shelf and receive a free raffle ticket!
Calling all Veterans
The Jordaness Lions, along with Jordan High School and Jordan Middle School, are hosting a Veterans Day program on Monday, Nov. 11 at Jordan High School to honor and show our respect to our local veterans.
If you are a veteran and have been invited to the Jordan Veterans Day program in the past, you are most likely on our mailing list and do not need to contact the planning committee. If you or the veteran you wish be invited to the program do not receive an invitation in the mail by Oct. 18, please contact Lion Wanda Breimhorst, 216 Juergens Circle, Jordan, MN 55352 or email to wjbreim@comcast.net. It is our sincere goal to honor all those in our community who served in the armed forces.
Join the Lions
Looking for a new social group? Want to help the community? Then the Jordaness Lions are for you! We are looking for new members and will be holding our Lions 101 on Oct. 23. Come and learn about the LIONS Organization and the Jordaness Lions. Ladies of all ages are welcome to join us at Brentwood Court, 5:30 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. dinner and the program at 6:30 p.m. Need more information? Call Diane Hesse at 952-457-8317 or Linnae Schansberg at 612-518-7941. Looking forward to seeing you there!