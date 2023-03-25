It is an honor to serve my neighbors in District 54B in St. Paul. As we approach halftime in the 2023 legislative session, I wanted to provide you with an update of where we stand at the Capitol.
Driving much of our work is Minnesota’s $17.5 billion surplus. Government should not be overtaxing Minnesotans when families are paying record prices for gas, grocery and energy bills. Despite being weeks into the legislative session, the majority has not brought a single bill to the House floor to provide tax relief. House and Senate Republicans recently announced our “Give It Back” plan to return Minnesota’s $17.5 billion surplus to you. Our plan includes:
-One-time rebate checks using $5 billion of the state’s surplus funds and $3.5 billion for a one-time child tax credit available for two years. The checks are estimated to be $1,250 for single filers, and $2,500 for joint filers.
-Full elimination of the tax on Social Security for a cost of $1.26 billion to provide 472,902 Minnesotans with an average tax reduction of $1,277.
-$3 billion in permanent tax relief by reducing both the first- and second-tier tax rates by 1% each to 4.35% and 5.8%, respectively.
-An adjustment of the homestead market value exclusion would give $35 million a year in relief.
-Fully eliminating the tax on social security received bipartisan support on the campaign trail, and I hope we can get this done to provide Minnesota’s seniors with meaningful relief.
As an educator and current principal, I know the challenges students, parents, and teachers are facing in the classroom. I am bringing all these experiences together in my work on the Education Finance and Education Policy committees.
House and Senate Republicans also recently released our Reading RESET plan. It is unacceptable that half of Minnesota’s students are unable to read at grade level. Our plan would establish a special revenue fund, not unlike a disaster relief fund, from which schools could apply to cover costs related to aligning their curriculum and instructional practices to the Science of Reading.
Reading RESET has three primary components:
-Funding for schools that would like to replace the ineffective literacy materials they are currently using and purchase proven Science of Reading curriculum and instructional materials and books;
-Funding for teacher training and professional development in the Science of Reading, and
-Funding for tutoring to help struggling students who have fallen behind in reading.
The Reading RESET plan will help schools get the resources they need to ensure that every student is able to read.
I am also pleased that funding for improvements to Highway 169/Trunk Highway 282 in Jordan is moving forward. I have been championing this project since I took office, and these highway improvements are critical to the safety of our community.
I am always here to listen to your concerns and assist in any way I can. Feel free to reach out to me at rep.ben.bakeberg@house.mn.gov or by calling me at 651-296-5185. If you are ever in St. Paul, please stop by my office! I look forward to hearing from you as we work this session to return the surplus and support our students and local community.
[Editor's note: Bakeberg, a Republican, represents House District 54B]