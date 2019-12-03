With just under a year to go before the 2020 elections, three local politicians have announced their candidacy for District 55A’s Minnesota House Seat.
The three are incumbent Rep. Brad Tabke, former representative Bob Loonan, and businessman Erik Mortensen. Tabke’s name is one that most voters will recognize at the polls, as a result of his time serving as Shakopee’s mayor from 2012-2016. He was first elected to the State House in 2018, defeating Mortensen with 51.5% of the votes. Mortensen, seeking a rematch, will have to face off again against Loonan who held the seat from 2015-2019.
In the 2018 Republican Primary, Loonan was defeated by Mortensen after Mortensen received the Scott County GOP endorsement. Loonan faces an uphill battle to receive the GOP nomination, after being cited for DUI in the summer of 2018. Mortensen is a young, up-and-coming right-wing Republican who has embraced a new wave of conservative politics initiated by the campaign and election of President Trump. However, this may make it difficult for him to secure Loonan supporters who tend to be slightly more centrist, in my opinion.
Tabke, on the other hand, is a left-wing progressive politician who resembles high profile lawmakers like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. He has called for a universal health care system to be implemented in Minnesota, but also holds some slightly right-of-center beliefs, such as limiting government overreach and ceding more power to local governments. The only certainty in this race is that the results on Nov. 3 will come down to the wire, as the last election was decided with a mere 602 vote difference.
Agrim Joshi
Shakopee