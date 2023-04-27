The push for innovative, clean energy is essential to economic growth in Minnesota for generations to come – but so is the need for an affordable and reliable energy grid. I, along with the rest of the Senate Republicans, have proposed clean energy solutions that practically meet the needs of our communities while ensuring the long-term sustainability of our electric grid and move our state towards energy independence.
Our beautiful state is bountiful in natural resources, and those are the key to building our clean energy infrastructure. Additionally, the demand for electricity will continue to grow exponentially as it becomes an even more crucial component to our daily lives and allows Minnesota to compete to keep jobs in the state. Natural resources such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric can generate a significant amount of renewable energy. When combined with other forms of carbon-free energy, such as nuclear and renewable natural gas, a new energy grid emerges that’s both affordable and resilient. It was with these groundbreaking technologies in mind that I introduced the A+ Energy Plan in the Senate this legislative session, which would make these sources easier to access for generating energy for generations to come. My proposed legislation puts Minnesota on the path to naturally occurring clean energy that is both reliable and affordable.
Battery storage facilities enhance the value of these energy sources, by storing energy when production is high and demand is low until it is needed. When combined with long-distance transmission lines, these storage facilities further ensure an independent source of viable and efficient energy, even during times of extreme weather, which we often experience in both summer and winter.
In our district, we’ve seen the impact of clean energy and conservation policies firsthand. A few years ago, I passed bipartisan legislation that enabled developers and business owners to have greater access to clean energy avenues through low-cost loans without using taxpayer funds. For example, My Place Hotel near Canterbury Park was able to access a $1.2 million low-cost loan for improvements like high-efficiency boilers, air conditioning, and better-insulated windows. Energy is a considerable expense for hotels, and the higher-efficiency resources have saved them thousands of dollars, enabling them to further invest in their employees and their community while harnessing a more responsible energy usage.
If we want to build a forward-looking economy in Minnesota, we need to have a forward-looking energy grid that is built upon affordable, reliable energy that is both clean and sustainable – and we can do that with the different forms of energy listed in the A+ Energy Plan. By expanding our sources of clean energy, we can put Minnesota on track to be more self-sufficient and energy efficient in the years to come.
[Editor's note: Pratt represents Senate District 54]