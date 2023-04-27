The push for innovative, clean energy is essential to economic growth in Minnesota for generations to come – but so is the need for an affordable and reliable energy grid. I, along with the rest of the Senate Republicans, have proposed clean energy solutions that practically meet the needs of our communities while ensuring the long-term sustainability of our electric grid and move our state towards energy independence.

Our beautiful state is bountiful in natural resources, and those are the key to building our clean energy infrastructure. Additionally, the demand for electricity will continue to grow exponentially as it becomes an even more crucial component to our daily lives and allows Minnesota to compete to keep jobs in the state. Natural resources such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric can generate a significant amount of renewable energy. When combined with other forms of carbon-free energy, such as nuclear and renewable natural gas, a new energy grid emerges that’s both affordable and resilient. It was with these groundbreaking technologies in mind that I introduced the A+ Energy Plan in the Senate this legislative session, which would make these sources easier to access for generating energy for generations to come. My proposed legislation puts Minnesota on the path to naturally occurring clean energy that is both reliable and affordable.

