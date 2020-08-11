At last week's City Council meeting, I was on the agenda to appeal a fine for failing to comply with one part of Jordan’s Rental Ordinance, specifically Jordan’s requirement that I attend an all-day training session on "crime free" housing. Over the past year, and at Monday's meeting, I was not impressed with my experience.
For what it is worth, I am a 29-year taxpayer and have been a landlord in Jordan since 2008 with no issues. Yet I was treated like an outsider breaking the rules who must pay.
I don’t really care about the $75 fine. But I want to raise awareness of the city’s poor communication and lack of concern for me as a taxpayer and business owner. They prioritized bureaucracy over common sense and fairness, and I fear that they will do the same to other businesses in the future.
Staff, Mayor Velishek and council members were anxious to demand enforcement and failed to acknowledge the breakdown in customer service and communication. They glossed over the source of the miscommunication I presented — the city’s own rental application form which inaccurately described Jordan’s own ordinance. Substantively, as a one-unit landlord with a full-time job, city staff and council members seemed totally oblivious to the impact on me of having to attend an all-day class, in person, on a weekday, offered only twice in a calendar year without any evening, weekend, or online options. How silly does that seem in 2020?
The best analogy I can muster is that I was bullied by the city staff, and then by the council. I hope this doesn’t happen to other right-minded citizens of Jordan, Minnesota.
Jeff Puls
Jordan