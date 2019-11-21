I just returned from a vacation and was a little surprised and dismayed by some of the comments in the paper from the school district regarding the recent failed school referendum. The comment “it’s still difficult for the district to request additional funding due to 'high taxes' in Scott County” is simply wrong. Scott County has one of the lowest tax rates of any county in the state of Minnesota — and the third lowest rate in the seven-county metro area. Of our neighboring counties Carver, Sibley, LeSueur, and Rice all have higher tax rates than Scott County does. The County Board has done an exceptional job of consistently lowering the tax rate and it will go down again in 2020. The result is that those paying taxes within the county have seen their taxes (in relationship to value) consistently decline. While the value of my home is almost unchanged between 2016 and 2020 (there is only a $400 difference); my proposed 2020 taxes to Scott County will be nearly 10% lower than they were five years prior. And, that is even with the building of the addition at the county’s government center that was also commented on.
I also found it to be somewhat disingenuous and divisive to blame the failure on the townships combined with a low turnout of parents: “This is unscientific, but I can tell you that our townships voted in full force, our parents did not and it’s really that simple.” You don’t need to be a parent or live within the city limits to support a referendum and not being a parent or living in a township does not equate to not supporting a referendum. I don’t have children in the elementary school, I don’t work for the district, and I live in a township. But I am as concerned and interested in providing exceptional educational services and facilities to the children in District 171 as any parent or employee in the district. And, I have often voted in support of referendums put forth by our school district.
It may well be that these three funding requests just went further than voters thought appropriate at this time. I concur with the statement that “community input could prove extremely valuable when it comes to learning why residents voted the way they did — or why some didn’t vote at all." The district would be well served to not scapegoat any group of residents or voters; but, to engage as many non-parents as parents, township residents as city residents, older voters as younger voters in any follow up so that there is a better understanding of the district's growth, needs, and desires by all those who vote and pay taxes within the district. And, if the district truly wants greater voter participation hold the next referendum during a regular (general) election.
Gary Shelton
Prior Lake