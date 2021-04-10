Every Scott County business with unreimbursed COVID related losses since March 1, 2020 should be livid.
Savage Pacer reporter Christine Schuster did a phenomenal job informing these businesses as to why in September. At that time, I was too busy investigating COVID loan fraud to commend her on her investigation skills and her willingness to take a stance that while objective, was clearly adverse to the county government.
The CARES Act requires that the payments from the Coronavirus Relief Fund only be used to cover expenses that: are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019; were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020 (the date of enactment of the CARES Act) for the state or government; and were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on Dec. 31, 2021. (U.S. Department of Treasury)
Scott County used $225,000 of CARES funds to purchase encrypted police radios. The county argued that the radios were needed to transmit COVID health data while complying with privacy laws. The county later admitted the data could be safely transmitted using the current radios.
It is true that this diversion of funds may result in lower taxes. The radios have been on the “wish list” for some time and were likely to be approved. That may sound good but it is irrelevant as to the legality of the purchase.
The funds were also supposed to be used to cover expenditures occurring between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021. Expenses that had been accounted for or budgeted for as of March 27, 2020 did not qualify. In short, the funds are meant to cover unexpected costs that arose out of an unexpected pandemic. The radios had been “on the books for a long time” and represent equipment that the county “planned to buy anyways.” In fact, the county had already purchased the majority of the radios needed before this purchase.
I can say without question that COVID fraud is rampant. I’m just disappointed to see it here in my home county, being practiced by elected officials. I don’t doubt that the intentions of many involved were good and I can even agree that it might be a fiscally sound decision. Yet after nine months of seeing businesses throughout our nation suffer, I can’t help but wonder why our county felt the need to divert those funds. Are there no Scott County businesses that have unreimbursed losses related to COVID? And who advised our commissioners that such a decision was legally sound? The comments and decisions made by other local officials suggest that the decision not to use the funds in such a manner was fairly straight forward.
This purchase was neither unexpected nor incurred as a result of COVID. It represents an improper use of federal funds. Those of you affected may wish to contact the Department of Justice or the Government Accountability Office.
Catherine Rogers
Jordan