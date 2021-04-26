In a time when spirits are often low and the skies appear dark, a little ray of sunshine peeked through on April 4, in a neighborhood in the town of Jordan.
Children from seven households near the corner of 3rd and Wood, woke up on Easter morning, and as they peeped through their bedroom windows, they saw a marvelous sight. Each of their yards had magically sprouted colorful eggs overnight! With sparkling eyes and astonished gasps, they hurried dressed to go on an unexpected Easter egg adventure.
The spreader of those eggs remains unknown. This act of kindness and reaffirmation of childhood memories made a special day even more memorable for the children, their surprised parents, and those who read this.
Thank you to the good Samaritan who took the time to spread “the joy." Good hearts live in Jordan!
Marie Busch
Jordan