I read Thom Boncher’s guest column in the Dec. 5 Jordan Independent. Great article!
To me, it proves again the school district doesn’t really need the money or the build out.
I also read the one-sided article on the second page, about the school district’s plans for another run at our wallets.
My question is who is really driving this "here we go again” school district referendum build-out?
Is it ... Matt Helgerson, the Jordan School Board, Kraus Anderson, school perceptions or all of the above?
How do we follow the money on their "rake 'em over the coals again" referendum hysteria and point the finger?
Somebody always gets a free trip to Disneyland.
Maybe it's just a repeat of the same old song, "We lost our school district referendum election in 2019. The voters aren’t as smart as we are and now we all must retaliate, smear and impeach Jordan voters for high crimes against our most precious charges... our students."
See... even I can do relatively fake news.
Richard Thom
Jordan