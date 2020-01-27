Everyone gathers the news in some form online, by TV and radio. Therefore the impeachment proceedings of President Trump needs no formal introduction.
The impeachment proceedings have moved on to the U.S. Senate. I still believe like during the House hearings, this impeachment of President Trump is no more than one political party using the impeachment proceeding as a “partisan daydream” to remove a president they never wanted to see elected with a news media bent on turning the American people against their own country and its principles. How has that fared so far? The ratings for the trial and hearings are at an all-time low. People are finding more reality in prime time TV than what comes out of Jerry Nadler’s and Adam Schiff’s case against President Trump.
I see more high crimes and misdemeanors being perpetrated on re-runs of "NYPD Blue" than during the whole impeachment case. I applaud Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for setting specific timelines for this trial. I hope the quicker this trial gets over, the faster our elected officials can move on to real issues that affect voters this November.
As for the trial, the best outcome will be an acquittal of President Trump, not because of lack of real evidence, but to be sure future congresses does not do this to future presidents. These impeachment proceedings is a national embarrassment and only tries to undermine the electoral process and workings of our republic.
Josh Ondich
Prior Lake