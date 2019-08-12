"Terrible things are happening outside... poor helpless people are being dragged out of their homes. Families are torn apart; men, women, and children are separated. Children come home from school to find that their parents have disappeared." —Anne Frank, Jan. 13, 1943.
Over 76 years ago, our history started a course that would decimate an ethnic group and for years a country's economic stability. Additionally, some of the most heinous crimes against humanity were allowed to be committed due to the utter complacency of citizens and government.
Every day, a new story comes up that highlights the horrible reality of what this administration and Congress has allowed our country to become. While citizens speak out, politicians point fingers at each other, blaming the other side of the aisle. This has to stop.
We are the UNITED States of America. It's time for Congress to unite and hold officials accountable for the horrendous crimes that are occurring against the people who have come to our country for a better life and the American Dream.
“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
It is time that our elected officials come off their alabaster towers and represent the true diverse America.
Katlyn Seuntjens
Jordan