Minnesota’s economy is opening up again — and it couldn’t come soon enough.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s unemployment rate is now higher than 8%. Hundreds of thousands of jobs have been lost. Unless economic activity picks back up, many more thousands will follow. We need consumers to start consuming again — from visiting the mall to eating out at restaurants.
Of course, public health remains a top priority. As a radiologist, diagnosing and treating severe health conditions is what I do for a living. But we have “flattened the curve.” Hospitalizations in Minnesota are trending down. The health care system is not overburdened; on the contrary, we are properly equipped to deal with the coronavirus. We have enough hospital beds and medical supplies.
Because we have made significant progress — although the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions should remain cautious about “social distancing” — it’s time to kickstart our vibrant Minnesota marketplace. And we can only do that by reopening the economy for good.
Dr. Lee Kurisko
Shakopee