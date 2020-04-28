National Day of Prayer is celebrated annually throughout the United States on the first Thursday of May. Since 1952, each president has signed a proclamation encouraging all Americans to pray. As an act of Congress, National Day of Prayer is intended for all people of faith to pray to the God of their understanding. It enables us to follow our founding fathers’ example of seeking wisdom from God.
Both the Scott County Commissioners and the Jordan City Council plan to issue proclamations of recognition of the National Day of Prayer. In few times of history has our felt need of prayer been stronger than it is right now.
Locally, members of the Jordan community have hosted a NDP event in some form for at least the past 20 years. This year’s event will need to be sensitive to current guidelines regarding social distancing. The current plan is to meet at a local parking lot at noon on May 7, pray together briefly, and then drive around and through town while praying. Participants are also encouraged to pray as they walk or bike around their neighborhoods.
This year’s theme for the NDP is "Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth," which is based on Habakkuk 2:14" “For the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea." Suggested prayer topics include church, government, family, education, business, military, and media.
Details can be obtained at www.nationaldayofprayer.org (See “Post Your Event” and enter "Jordan") or on the National Day of Prayer - MN Facebook page. Local pastors will be provided with information to share with their congregations. Questions can also be directed to Dorothy Lewis, local NDP team at 952-492-6594.
Dorothy Lewis
Jordan