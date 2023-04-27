This year marks the 72nd consecutive National Day of Prayer in America. Jordan will mark its 25th straight year of public non-denominational National Day Of Prayer observances.
A National Day of Prayer was established by the U.S. Congress in 1952 by a joint resolution that was signed into law by President Truman. The resolution reads: “The people of the United States may turn to God in prayer and meditation.”
In 1988, the law was amended to be observed on the first Thursday of May. The National Day of Prayer was established as a day for prayer, just like Thanksgiving Day was established for giving thanks. So, locally — here in Jordan and all across the state, including at our State Capitol and all across our Nation — we have an opportunity to gather together in united pray, to fervently cry out to our Creator Father God for our nation!
This concept of united prayer is not nothing new. Days and calls for prayer were proclaimed over and over again, such as by the Continental Congress in 1775, which issued a proclamation recommending a day of prayer.
-By Gen. George Washington, who in 1779 acknowledged a day of prayer and fasting so as to enable his soldiers to observe the day. Washington ordered a one-day cessation of recreation and "unnecessary labor."
-By Benjamin Franklin, who in 1787 said “that henceforth prayers imploring the assistance of Heaven and it’s blessings on our deliberations be held in this assembly every morning.”
-By President George Washington, who in 1789 called for a day of prayer and thanksgiving.
-By President Abraham Lincoln, who in 1863 declared a day of fasting and prayer “that the United cry of a Nation will be heard on high, and answered with blessings, no less than the pardon of our National sins, and the restoration of our now divided and suffering Country.”
We will be gathering at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, at Lagoon Park Shelter #1, Park Drive, Jordan. There will be seven topics of prayer: family, education, church, government, business/workplace, military/public safety, media/entertainment.
A local prayer leader will start us out on each topic, followed by prayer in small groups and for each other. Plan to join us as we pray to our Heavenly Father, in the Wonderful Name of Jesus!
The theme verse for this year's National Day of Prayer is from the New Testament, James 5:16b: “The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man (person) avails much.”
Bob Schmitz & Dorothy Lewis
Jordan leaders for this year’s observance