As a nation we have many issues. Increasing life expectancy, rising health care costs and an aging population coupled with fiscal instability of Social Security and Medicare. Too few workers combined with decreasing fertility and decreasing legal immigration (due to outdated immigration) policies, coupled with chaos at our southern border.
Combine this with the divisive, misleading misinformation and self-centered political parties (Democrats and Republicans alike) that refuse, for power and partisan reasons, to seek genuine solutions to pretty much anything and you have a nation headed towards moral, fiscal, and political collapse.
One of the more pressing issues is our national debt and the fiscal deficits that are growing the debt exponentially.
In November, I wrote a letter in which I noted that fiscal irresponsibility is a hallmark of both political parties. And showed how both parties had increased the national debt from $10.6 trillion in 2009 to $31.12 trillion in 2022. Today, both parties are playing a game of chicken with the fiscal and economic stability of the nation.
President Biden and the Democrats claim that they reduced the federal budget deficit — but that is pure misinformation. While the deficit did go down, the reduction was due primarily to expiring pandemic spending. Moreover, the reduction would have been larger had Biden and the Democrats done nothing. And their claim that their proposed budget further reduces the deficit is simply not true — the deficit continues to increase just at a slower pace. Taking credit, where none is due, is firmly engrained in both parties’ political misinformation campaigns.
Republicans are threatening to not approve an increase in the debt ceiling, a move that has the potential to result in severe economic turmoil if they were to hold fast. Their battle cry is that our national debt is too high, and we need to cut spending. They are stating that they will not raise taxes, not reduce Social Security or Medicare, and not cut defense spending while still balancing the budget in 10 years; but they offer no plan.
For openers, by any honest analysis, the Republican led tax cuts during the Bush and Trump Administrations are largely responsible for increasing the deficit and driving up the U.S. Debt ratio — even more so than spending increases. In addition, Republicans are taking 75% of the budget off the table and it would be virtually impossible to balance the budget by simply cutting spending in the other 25%, according to a Forbes report. Similar to Democratic claims, their statements are not serious and their rhetoric is pure political misinformation.
As a nation we desperately need to get our fiscal house in order because we can’t deal with other issues if our country is bankrupt. Balancing the nation’s budget is needed and achievable. However, it will take honest discussion and debate — not political rhetoric and misinformation — and result in both unpleasant program cuts and tax increases — something we all need to be willing to accept!