As a nation we have many issues. Increasing life expectancy, rising health care costs and an aging population coupled with fiscal instability of Social Security and Medicare. Too few workers combined with decreasing fertility and decreasing legal immigration (due to outdated immigration) policies, coupled with chaos at our southern border.

Combine this with the divisive, misleading misinformation and self-centered political parties (Democrats and Republicans alike) that refuse, for power and partisan reasons, to seek genuine solutions to pretty much anything and you have a nation headed towards moral, fiscal, and political collapse.

