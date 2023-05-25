Recently, Independent columnist Thom Boncher shared his thoughts on gun control; I’d like to share mine as well.
I love America. I love freedom and those that the First and Second Amendments provide are among my favorites. For those who aren’t familiar, those come from the Bill of Rights that guarantee us rights as citizens relative to our government. It’s a worthwhile read.
I hunt, target shoot, collect firearms, and I love the outdoors. I work hard, pay my taxes, enjoy my weekends, and contribute to society. I’ve taught my three children gun safety, and I’m proud to say all three choose to hunt, shoot, and safely enjoy firearms with me. Our home in Shakopee was broken into several years ago, and an attempted break-in happened last week to our neighbors; I worry about the safety of my family, especially for my wife and daughter. Unless I told you that I regularly carry my firearm legally, you would never know. There are hundreds of thousands of people like me in our wonderful state.
Thom mentioned the militia, but he didn't mention that, historically, militias were used as police forces in the states. They also were meant to deter foreign aggression or the use of a federal army against the states themselves, which ironically is exactly what happened in the Revolutionary War. While I love tea, crumpets, and Newcastle Ale, without militiamen picking up their personally owned firearms we may still be English rather than free Americans.
Minnesota has roughly 5.7 million residents with an estimated 2.1 million gun owners (according to the Mises Institute) and 395,000 Carry Permit holders (according to Minnesota Department of Public Safety data). Last year, 0.03% of those permit holders used their guns in a crime. In Minnesota, legally obtaining a firearm is neither quick nor easy and securing a carry permit is even less so; a quick internet search can produce the lengthy state and federal statutes that outline legal gun ownership.
I don’t think I, or the millions of people like me across our country, are the problem; we should not need to give up our Second Amendment rights. That said, I see opportunities to aggressively pursue criminals who illegally use firearms. Enormous opportunities also exist with mental health, but barriers like HIPAA, PII, patient confidentiality, and lack of collaboration prevent progress. Perhaps that is a starting point for compromise? I hope we can get back to a place where we can peacefully agree to disagree, and still make progress.