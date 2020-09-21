I just read Amanda Schuh's recent column and wanted to thank her for being a voice of reason regarding the pandemic.
It appears we have way too many people who want to just wish this issue away. I think we can all agree that if you had a broken bone just wishing it to not be broken would lead to a bad outcome. Similarly with this virus, just wishing it away will lead to a bad outcome. We need to recognize that this isn't politics, it's medical science. And the bad outcome can be really bad, with debilitating long-term symptoms, and potentially death for many of our friends and neighbors. Maybe you would get lucky and have a fairly mild case. But the person you pass it on to may not be so lucky. And we don't know yet if your mild case may cause you more severe problems down the line. I have heard some very troubling reports that indicate this could be so. So please people, take it seriously. Not for me, but for those you love.
Charlie Hautman
Jordan