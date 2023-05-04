I am very alarmed about industrial development along Valley View Drive in Sand Creek Township. Due to the geology, groundwater is in peril in this particular area and because this is a border zone for the Minnesota Valley Wildlife Refuge, it is supposed to be protected from development. Any plans that benefit a few individuals above the safety and interests of the county and its residents must be stopped. Wise use and future consequences must remain top of mind.

This area is not some industrial eyesore. (Not yet, anyway). It is a long stretch of fields and woods along the perimeter of the Minnesota Valley Wildlife Refuge. It needs to be protected. The guidance from Scott County specifies that border areas of wildlife areas must be respected and that the geomorphology of this particular area does not allow safe use for industrial purposes.

Tags

Events