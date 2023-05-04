I am very alarmed about industrial development along Valley View Drive in Sand Creek Township. Due to the geology, groundwater is in peril in this particular area and because this is a border zone for the Minnesota Valley Wildlife Refuge, it is supposed to be protected from development. Any plans that benefit a few individuals above the safety and interests of the county and its residents must be stopped. Wise use and future consequences must remain top of mind.
This area is not some industrial eyesore. (Not yet, anyway). It is a long stretch of fields and woods along the perimeter of the Minnesota Valley Wildlife Refuge. It needs to be protected. The guidance from Scott County specifies that border areas of wildlife areas must be respected and that the geomorphology of this particular area does not allow safe use for industrial purposes.
Nothing about the geology or the setting has changed. The fact remains – as strong as ever – that this area needs and deserves protection because of the groundwater which lies mere feet from the surface and because the site itself is surrounded by a vast, cohesive network of agricultural and specifically protected context.
The dominoes would easily fall in this sensitive area. It's an area where the dominoes must not be pushed. It's not an eyesore until it is allowed to become one. The slippery slope of industrial activity leads to the groundwater in this spot and decisions being made have permanent consequences.
The permanent changes being contemplated place much more at stake than just the commercial objectives of a few individuals hoping to gain.
For the same overall good we have defended before in this area, we must actively resist whatever pressures and urges might be at play.