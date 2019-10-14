After reading about the upcoming referendum I felt that I had to write a letter asking about why the level of administration staffing in the district has increased so much from 2013. Yes, I served on the school board until that date. From that date to today the Jordan School Board has added the following, what I call administrative positions:
- Going from a half-time special education director to a full-time.
- Going from a half-time curriculum coordinator to a full-time.
- Adding a secretary to at the athletic director position.
- Adding what is called a public relations and communications specialist.
- Adding one teacher for each of the three buildings to teach teachers how to be better teachers.
- Almost doubling the number of staff that work in the district office.
In the referendum 2019 information it says if Question 1 fails, the district will have to cut expenses by an estimated $200,000. So the question needs to be asked?
- Do we need a full-time curriculum director?
- Do we need a full-time special education director? We got by with a part-time for many years.
- Do we need a full-time athletic director and secretary?
- Does Jordan need a staff member who has the title of public relations and communications specialist?
- Do we need a teacher in each school building whose job is to teach teachers to become better teachers?
- Do we need all of the extra staff in the district office?
Use the capital improvement money for the needs at the elementary school.
Joe Benko
Former Jordan School Board member, retired Jordan Elementary School principal