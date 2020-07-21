Relay For Life is a chance for communities to fight back against cancer. It’s a chance to honor those who are currently fighting cancer, those who have beat it, and those brave individuals who have lost their lives to the unforgiving disease. It’s a night for the community to come together to walk and to raise money to fight a disease that has claimed too many of our family, friends and neighbors.
It’s also a chance to celebrate and remember. This year the Relay For Life of Scott County is celebrating our 23rd year of fighting back locally. Relay will be much different than past years. We are unable to join all together in a large community gathering with a night of festivities but we have found a way to continue our tradition of honoring cancer survivors and those that have lost their battle.
I invite the community to join us on Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Shakopee High School southeast parking lot from 6-10:30 p.m. for our Luminaria Walk. Walking by luminaria is my favorite part of Relay — it’s peaceful and brings back beautiful memories I have of the people listed on the bags — both in honor and in memory — that have touched my life.
We are recommending making a reservation to attend the Luminaria Walk, so that we can try to social distance and stay safe. However, we will accommodate walk-in participants too as space permits. Masks will be required. You do not need to be on a team to participate, anyone who has been touched by cancer and would like to attend a community gathering to celebrate, remember and fight back is welcome to attend.
More information to make a reservation is available at our website - www.relayforlife.org/scottcountymn , you can find us on Facebook too or call me directly 952-445-6354.
Ruby Winings
Shakopee