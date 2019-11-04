The Jordan High School softball players, families, and coaches would like to thank everyone who supported their recent softener salt fundraiser.
Your purchases enable coaching staff to provide the extra tools, coaches, team building, and playing opportunities that the school district can't squeeze into the budget.
These items help us to be a competitive force in the Minnesota River Conference and soon in the Wright County Conference. We look forward to providing our delivery service to more community members in the future.
If you want to be on our list for future fundraisers, visit www.jordanbooster.org/fundraiser. Thanks again - Go Jaguars!
Donna Breeggemann
Jordan