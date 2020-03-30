We wanted to thank the Chaska SnoHawks and our friends and family for making our daughter Madelyn's benefit on March 7 a huge success. We also want to thank all of the individuals and businesses in the surrounding communities that donated. It was an incredible evening and we were blown away by the turnout. We can't say thank you enough to everyone that put so much time and effort into it. The money raised will go a very long way in helping pay Madelyn's medical bills for years to come. We are excited to help the SnoHawks raise money for families in the coming years.
Matt and Sam Bendzick
Chaska