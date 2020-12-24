On behalf of the Jordan Lions and Jordan Fire Department, I am proud to announce the success of this year’s Christmas Food Basket program. This year the program served 176 families with a wonderful Christmas basket with a turkey and ham and your traditional family meal fixings.
On Dec. 15, approximately 30 Jordan Lions and Jordan Fire Department members stuffed and delivered the baskets to the local churches. The local churches helped distribute the baskets to anonymous families. From what we hear, the event went off without a hitch. After 38 years of doing this program, we have it down to a science.
We would like to take the time to say “thank you” to the supporters of this charity event: Jordan Fire Department, Jordan Lions, Radermacher’s Super Value, Jordaness Lions, Jordan Transformer, Jordan Commercial Club, American Legion, HomeTown Bank, Catholic United, MVEC, Jordan Agency, Inc., Edward Jones – Jason Hombach, Oldenburg family, Gregory family, Schmitt family, Klehr family, Ward family, Krzmarcik family and Hartman family.
Without your support and patronage this charity event could and would not happen. Merry Christmas and happy holidays.
For additional information or to donate to the Christmas Food Basket program, please call Lion Tony Oldenburg at Jordan Agency, Inc., 952-492-6050.
Tony Oldenburg
Jordan Lions Club