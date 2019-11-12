The Jordaness Lions want to thank all who attended and contributed to the Veterans Day program on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 11. It was our privilege to sponsor this program and along with the Jordan schools and Jordan community, to honor the brave men and women who unselfishly served our country in war and peace time. It was equally an honor to have active duty personnel also attend the program.
We thank:
- JHS Principal Vizenor, JMS Principal Bakeberg and the district office in helping to coordinate the program details, the facility, the sound system, the security, and everything that helped a gymnasium full of people have an enjoyable experience.
- The talented musicians and directors of the JHS band, Jaguar Women’s Chorale, and the JMS fifth-grade choir for your beautiful musical selections.
- The Jordan Honor Guard for not only being part of the program but for your willingness to participate in so many community events exemplifying your pride to your military service and your country.
- Retired Lt. Col. Lance Schroeder, Retired Col. Terry Branham and Alin Gonzalez for sharing your wonderful stories and messages for all people, military and civilian.
- JHS, JMS and the SJB student body for the respect you showed to the veterans and all attendees with your attentiveness and support to the speakers and performers.
And finally, thank you to our veterans! We come together on Veterans Day to formally honor you but know that our gratitude for your service is not felt just one day out of the year, we applaud you and thank you each and every day.
Wanda Breimhorst
Jordaness Lions
Jordan