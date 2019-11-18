The Alzheimer’s Association 2019 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report illustrates that the burden of Alzheimer’s in our country and in Scott County is continuing to grow. As the number of individuals living with Alzheimer’s continues to increase, we need to make sure people who are impacted have the information, resources, and support.
More people are living with Alzheimer's disease. An estimated 5.8 million Americans have Alzheimer’s dementia in 2019, including 97,000 in Minnesota.
More family and friends are serving as Alzheimer’s caregivers. In Minnesota, 255,000 caregivers provided a total of 291 million hours of unpaid care, valued at a total of $3.67 billion.
Behind all these numbers are people. Our local support group is here to help people in our community impacted by dementia. Starting in January, a new Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will be starting. The group will meet the first Monday of the month at Hope Lutheran Church, in Jordan. The group is free and anyone involved in caring for a person with Alzheimer’s or dementia is invited to attend. Support groups create a safe, confidential, supportive environment and a chance for participants to find support and social relationships. They educate and inform participants about dementia and help participants develop methods and skills to solve problems, as well as encourage participants to maintain their own personal, physical and emotional health.
If you are impacted by dementia, consider joining our support group. You can learn more and find additional support by calling the Alzheimer's Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
Mecque Leonard
Jordan