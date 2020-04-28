I am writing to thank everyone who has worked to respond to COVID-19 and prevent its spread in the community. Avoiding exposure to this virus is especially important for people whose immune systems have been compromised.
In a recent survey, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network found that one in four patients in active treatment had experienced a delay in treatment as a result of the pandemic and one in eight were uncertain when their treatment would resume. This has left many cancer patients feeling even more isolated at this difficult time.
As a volunteer for the American Cancer Society, I want to make sure that local patients and caregivers know that we are here for them. If you or someone you know has questions about COVID-19 and cancer, they can call us 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-227-2345. We also continue to update our website with the latest information and guidance for cancer patients from our public health experts. Please visit www.cancer.org/coronavirus to get answers to common questions, suggestions for what to ask your health care professional or to start a live chat with one of our staff.
Cancer hasn’t stopped and neither have we.
Joey Skogrand
Shakopee
Relay For Life of Scott County Volunteer