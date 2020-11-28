This is in response to the Nov. 14 letter to the editor by Josh Ondich, who wondered if we would ever know who won the presidential election. The answer is yes, we know who won.
Josh doesn’t “feel” the election was clean regardless of the outcome and recited the 2000 election because it was only one state in dispute and now we have four or five states in dispute. Fact check: in 2020, the difference in the vote count was approximately 500. The states currently under scrutiny have differences of over 14,000 votes and higher.
Consider the following: Trump set the table for people to question the election outcomes of closely contested states he didn’t win because of mail-in-voting, we saw this coming. We were warned for weeks that mail-in votes would likely skew for Democrats and in-person voting would skew Republican, while each state has different laws about when the mail-in ballots could be counted, either early or beginning on election day, this resulted in waves of blue or red votes which were predictable.
The “Stop the Steal” campaign (originally created by Roger Stone for the 2016 race and reignited for 2020) was removed from Twitter and Facebook because there was no evidence or basis in fact for the theories being spread. Top elections officials in every state were contacted by the New York Times and the all election officials contradicted Trump’s claim of voting system fraud.
Trump’s Department of Homeland Security declared that “there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” as a result, Kris Krebs, the Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security, was fired by Trump.
The Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger (R), has stated that he is under pressure from fellow Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, to cast out legally cast absentee ballots, his life has even been threatened. A Trump-appointed judge in Georgia refused to stop Biden’s win there; and as of Nov. 20, Trump’s campaign has lost 28 cases in post-election litigation and received one minor victory in Pennsylvania.
Trump and his enablers are the parties responsible for casting doubt on the 2020 election, not the media. Facts must be presented in court, not conspiracy theories. While Trump makes widespread misleading claims about votes and election fraud, the lawsuits themselves, do no allege widespread fraud. Instead these lawsuits focus on smaller complaints of voting irregularities that may affect an extremely small number of votes at the very most. If a claim is made in court that has no basis in fact, it will be thrown out. If fraud is alleged without evidence, the attorney’s presenting such claims can get in trouble.
If you are wondering about the integrity of the 2020 election, look at the many lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign and the results of those suits. If you can’t believe the press, maybe you can believe the courts.
Denise Faragher
Savage