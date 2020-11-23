I watched the election coverage waiting like everyone else for a final answer. But my eye was drawn to the state map with red and blue counties. The election was decided by the total votes but we are going to live in a world of red and blue counties.
We are going to have red bars and blue bars. We are going to treat immigrants in red ways and blue eyes. We will have to decide women’s rights town by town along the highway. We will have red churches and blue churches.
How do we govern when the urban areas vote blue and the rural area vote red? Or is that the wrong question? Is there a path past identity politics? David Brooks, of the New York Times, says, if we are not careful we are headed for “New Age witch trials for the excommunication of the impure."
We have too much in common to separate ourselves by colors. We all need fresh air, clean water, competent health care, and access to opportunity. This can make sense when the solutions are for everyone.
Larry Kiewel
St. Peter