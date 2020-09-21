It is standard fare for advocates to say that this is the most important election ever. However, in 2020 I think it is abundantly clear that our vote this time is of particular consequence. As a country and a state we remain mired in dreadful problems. The constant tumult and dysfunction at the federal level since 2016, make it even more critical to have the very best people represent us in the Minnesota Legislature, where so much governing gets done that actually affects our lives.
Dr. Andrea Nelsen is stepping up to represent our district including Prior Lake, Savage, Jordan, and surrounding areas, in St. Paul. She is a Fulbright Scholar, she has an MD from Cornell University, a Masters of Public Health from the University of Minnesota, and not least, she is one of the loveliest, most dedicated, and kindest persons I know. She is a breath of fresh air. I have been to the Capitol several times to lobby for better public safety measures. I've sat across the table from one of our lawmakers who told me that current law was adequate to address my concerns, only to find out that such a law didn't even exist, and never has. I recently watched a speech on the House floor by one of our representatives as he passionately decried social distancing restrictions, and the use of N95 facemasks during the pandemic. While true that early studies showed mixed results in the efficacy of these measures, the latest studies firmly establish their usefulness, as affirmed by virtually every expert epidemiologist in the country. This was notable because if there was just one thing this man could have advocated for to get us through this pandemic, it was probably to persuade his constituents to wear masks and social distance. It also mirrors the terrible substitution of politics in the place of science that we see coming out of Washington.
Besides intelligent and informed action to get us through the pandemic, Dr. Nelsen's platform consists of accessible and affordable health care as would be expected by someone in her position. Fully funded public education, recognition that we must act now on climate change mitigation, support for small businesses which have been stressed so severely, and replacing Minnesota's aging infrastructure are all part of her agenda. And as is always the case, the issues or emergencies a public official may face during their term in office cannot be foreseen. For this reason we always need the most sensible, intelligent, and honest lawmakers to represent us. Andrea Nelsen comes to us with a lifetime of achievement, and with dedication and energy to represent our district expertly in St. Paul, and she is asking us to put her to work. I honestly believe that candidates for office don't come any better. Vote for Dr. Andrea Nelsen for Minnesota House of Representatives.
John Barden
Prior Lake