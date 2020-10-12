I have known Mike and the Franklin family since our children entered pre-school together eight years ago. He is passionate about the success of our community and our schools; therefore, I believe Mike when he says he will work side by side with the school district to achieve our mutual goals.
I got to know Mike's vision for Jordan firsthand while serving with him on the Jordan Economic Development Authority during his term on City Council. Growth is coming, and I agree with Mike that Jordan needs his vision and leadership to drive Jordan’s growth in a way that allows us to enjoy new amenities and a broadening of the tax base, while maintaining the small town feel that many of us cherish. I also agree that we need to make it easier to do business in Jordan by updating our policies and instilling a culture of teamwork between the city, citizens and business community.
I know that Mike has the professional demeanor to work with anyone — even if they disagree — in a professional manner. Mike will work with civic, elected and business leaders to build Jordan together.
This year, Jordan should choose Mike Franklin for mayor.
Ryan Dahnert
Jordam