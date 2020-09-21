The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association represents Minnesota’s public safety officers, including police, corrections officials, dispatchers, and firefighters.
We’re writing to urge your support and vote for Senator Eric Pratt and Representative Tony Albright in the General Election on Nov. 3. The MPPOA wholeheartedly endorses them because they are exceptional advocates for the area.
Both are strong supporters of our first responders and public safety officials. They stand against attempts to defund and dismantle the police, and they promote public safety legislation that keeps communities safe.
In the surrounding districts, MPPOA has endorsed Julia Coleman for Senate, Senator Rich Draheim, and Brian Pfarr for House.
Please join us in voting for Sen. Pratt, Rep. Albright, Coleman, Sen. Draheim, and Pfarr in the General Election on Nov. 3.
Brian Peters
Executive Director, Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association