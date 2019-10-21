Reading the recent Jordan Independent articles regarding the need for passing another school referendum (i.e. large property tax hike) the JI doesn’t seem to realize there are two sides to this issue. Sure, all these improvements and buildings would be nice and so would a new swimming pool among other community amenities. Do Jordan students really need all of this? Is there a bona fide need for all of this at taxpayer expense? Jordan residents are already paying high water/sewer rates and Scott County taxes usually go up.
Many of the residents of Jordan came here because of lower housing costs compared to other nearby communities. Many of Jordan’s residents are on a fixed income either being retired or for other reasons don’t earn a six figure income. Homeowners and renters alike will feel their pocketbooks squeezed.
Also, a large percentage of residents don’t have children in the school system and shouldn’t always be expected to foot the bill for those who do, especially for things like a fieldhouse to practice golf in. Why not join with other nearby towns to build these dream items.
If and when this referendum passes will there ever be an end to someone’s “dream wish list?" You can bet that once this round is done with there will be more never ending grandiose projects. In summary, unless you want higher property taxes vote NO on this referendum.
Tim Bischke
Jordan