The city of Jordan is alive and thriving due to the strong leadership of Mayor Tanya Velishek. She does not play party politics which is important in today's world. During the last four years your community has received much positive attention, from the Jordan Tap Room, Mousse Sparkling Winery to the candy store. Mayor Velishek has served your community well and been leading very step of the way. She has been awarded the Outstanding Young Jordanite along with your downtown recognition by the American Public Works Association for your Downtown Improvement Project and being awarded No. 16 on the Safest Community list in 2017.
Your mayor has played an instrumental role in the Southwest Interceptor Project and she is leading the way on the new interchange at 169. Mayor Velishek has partnered with the Scott County CDA for the new Brentwood Terrence project for affordable housing for your seniors. While meeting the needs of your seniors, Mayor Tanya has also led the charge for an active lifestyle with the opening of Grassmann Park with its Ninja components and a splash pad.
I have known and worked with Mayor Tanya for over five years. She is the past VP and Chair of the Scott County Association for Leadership and Efficiency which is working to integrate Jordan into Scott County. She looks into the future in her planning process all the while being attentive to the little things that matter the most in your community. Like the past spring floods, who was out there almost every day assessing the damage and planning for future mitigation? Mayor Tanya cares. She is the right leader at the right time. Please vote for Tanya Velishek on Nov. 3.
Bill Mars
Shakopee Mayor