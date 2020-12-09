In the early hours of Dec. 9 the lumber and maintenance shop at Siwek Lumber in Jordan went up in flames, according to a Facebook post from the company on Wednesday morning.
Jordan Fire was dispatched to 350 Valley View Drive at 2:57 a.m. It was extinguished with mutual aid from the New Prague and Belle Plaine fire departments, Jordan Fire Chief Gregg Pekarna said.
According to Siwek Lumber's post, the building is a "total loss," and numerous pieces of equipment including a loader, a forklift and other pieces of inventory were destroyed. No injuries were reported, Pekarna said.
Despite smoke damage, lumber delivery trucks were still able to be on the road Wednesday morning, the post said.
Though some of the damage was extensive, the lumberyard will remain open for business, the company said.
Though the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshall's Office, early indications suggest it was not the result of foul play, according to the Jordan Police Department in a Dec. 9 press release.