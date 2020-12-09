Siwek Lumber fire

The fire took place overnight into the early hours of Wednesday, Dec. 9. 

 Photo by Robert C. Johnson

In the early hours of Dec. 9 the lumber and maintenance shop at Siwek Lumber in Jordan went up in flames, according to a Facebook post from the company on Wednesday morning.

Jordan Fire was dispatched to 350 Valley View Drive at 2:57 a.m. It was extinguished with mutual aid from the New Prague and Belle Plaine fire departments, Jordan Fire Chief Gregg Pekarna said. 

According to Siwek Lumber's post, the building is a "total loss," and numerous pieces of equipment including a loader, a forklift and other pieces of inventory were destroyed. No injuries were reported, Pekarna said. 

Siwek Lumber 2

Siwek Lumber in Jordan posted this image of fire damage to its Facebook page Dec. 9. 

Despite smoke damage, lumber delivery trucks were still able to be on the road Wednesday morning, the post said.

Though some of the damage was extensive, the lumberyard will remain open for business, the company said.

Siwek Lumber fire

Siwek Lumber in Jordan posted this image to its Facebook page Dec. 9 of first responders at the scene of the fire. 

Though the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshall's Office, early indications suggest it was not the result of foul play, according to the Jordan Police Department in a Dec. 9 press release. 

