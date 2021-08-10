Sandy Hess has volunteered at the Scott County Thresher Festival print shop for nearly 30 years. She and her friend Al Rostberg worked together for the last decade, with Rostberg’s expertise on the linotypes and various printing machines, and Hess’s in finishing and inking the products.
When Rostberg died at the end of 2019, Hess, 64, of Chaska, wasn’t sure how she’d keep the shop open. But her lucky stars aligned when Dave Zadra, 47, of Shakopee, wandered into her booth and started talking shop. The pair quickly realized that Zadra had the skills Hess needed to keep the shop going, and he joined the team.
“I said to Sandy, ‘I’ll help if you let me,’” Zadra recalled. The 2021 Thresher Festival, Aug. 6-8, was his first year behind the keys of the print shop’s linotypes, and as a “newbie,” a lot of learning has been by “trial and error,” he added.
Zadra first dipped his toes into antique printing in 2016, after he built a small railroad in the back yard for his kids. He wanted to print tickets for the trains with technology from railroads’ heyday. As he began scavenging printing machines from old businesses around the metro area, he became fascinated with the art and history of printing.
“This machine revolutionized the world,” he said of the linotype. “These youngsters need to know. They have the world at their fingertips with their phones, but it all started with this.”
On day one of the festival, Hess, Zadra and Zadra’s daughter Izabella, 19, had the appearance of a well-oiled team as they cranked out bespoke fliers for stoppers-by, bearing visitors’ names in jewel-green ink. Rostberg still has a place in the shop, too: His leather chair sits in front of one of the machines with a sign reading “Al Rostberg’s linotype chair.”
“This is really important stuff, and I think everyone should take the time to learn about it,” Izabella said. “I don’t know if I’d do it by myself, but it’s extraordinarily interesting.”
Over in a row of antique tractors, Marcus Holasek was also embracing his family’s passion for making the old, new again. He’d restored several bright orange tractors that were on display next to George Holasek’s antique equipment. One of the tractors represented another generation of the Holasek family: George’s father’s original tractor from 1949.
George, who turned 81 on the first day of the festival, is the reason Marcus dove into antique restoration, Marcus said.
“He’s probably the youngest one here,” George said with a laugh.