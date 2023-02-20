It was a cool and crisp 26 degrees at the 2023 Prior Lake Polar Plunge held at Sand Point Beach on Saturday, Feb. 18 — perfect for plunging in the frozen lake to benefit Special Olympics Minnesota.

A total of 850 brave souls took the plunge in freezing temperatures as hundreds of spectators cheered them on and got the chills just by watching. The popular event raised $253,382 for Special Olympics Minnesota, exceeding its $245,000 goal.

