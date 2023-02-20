It was a cool and crisp 26 degrees at the 2023 Prior Lake Polar Plunge held at Sand Point Beach on Saturday, Feb. 18 — perfect for plunging in the frozen lake to benefit Special Olympics Minnesota.
A total of 850 brave souls took the plunge in freezing temperatures as hundreds of spectators cheered them on and got the chills just by watching. The popular event raised $253,382 for Special Olympics Minnesota, exceeding its $245,000 goal.
According to a press release from Special Olympics Minnesota, in its 14-year history, the event has raised more than $2.2 million for the organization.
The polar plunge events are hosted in collaboration with The Law Enforcement Torch Run, the largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle for Special Olympics in the world.
Several law enforcement agencies from Scott County participated in the event including the Prior Lake Police Department, Shakopee Police Department, Savage Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office along with the Jordan Police Department and the Shakopee Correctional Facility.
Elizabeth Bollmann, first-time plunger, said she had a great time supporting Special Olympics Minnesota with her colleagues of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgical Consultants in Savage. She said their team name was appropriately called the Molar Bears.
"It was fun. My co-workers and I signed up and we work for an oral surgery office, OMSC," Bollman said. "It was very cold, more than I expected but it was great."
Luke McMahon, a second-time plunger, also a team member of the Molar Bears, said he took his first plunge four years ago and was looking forward to doing it again.
"It was a lot more fun this time because we could jump in instead of having to walk in when we had to do it last time," McMahon said. "The water was icy cold but it felt great."
Noah Dominik and his 8-year-old son, Hamilton, also second-time plungers, jumped into the frozen lake together to a roar of cheers. Hamilton was one of the youngest plungers of the day. The pair took their first plunge last year.
"Last time, I said I would never do it again, but I did it," Hamilton said. "I just wanted to jump in the lake again and give back to Special Olympics. The water was very cold, I couldn't move."