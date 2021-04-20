Republican Tyler Kistner announced his second campaign for Minnesota's Second U.S. Congressional District on Tuesday.
Kistner, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, lost the race to incumbent U.S. Rep. Angie Craig last year.
In 2018, Craig flipped the district blue by defeating former U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis.
The Second Congressional District spans Dakota, Goodhue, Scott and Wabasha counties and part of Rice County.
Craig won in the swing district by roughly two percentage points in both 2018 and 2020.
"Last election, we were one of the closest races in the county," Kistner said in a campaign video release Tuesday. "Next election, we're one of the top races in the county."
Kistner lives in Prior Lake with his wife, Marie, and their two children.