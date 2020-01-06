The 17th annual beer and wine tasting event, benefitting the Jordan Lions Scholarship Fund, is slated for early next month.
Attendees can enjoy a variety of beers and wines, with complimentary appetizers from 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at Ridges at Sand Creek, 21775 Ridges Drive, Jordan. A silent auction will also be held.
Tickets are $20 if purchased in advance or $25 at the door. Tickets may be purchaesd from and Jordan Lion or at Jordan Wine & Spirits, 235 Triangle Lane N. The event will also collect donations for the Jordan Food Shelf.
More than $247,000 in scholarship funds has been raised to date.
The event is sponsored by the Jordan Lions and Jordan Wine & Spirits. Those interested in joining the Lions should email Toddsch@comcast.net.