A beer and wine tasting event benefiting the Jordan Lions Scholarship Fund will be held Feb. 6. 

The 17th annual beer and wine tasting event, benefitting the Jordan Lions Scholarship Fund, is slated for early next month. 

Attendees can enjoy a variety of beers and wines, with complimentary appetizers from 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at Ridges at Sand Creek, 21775 Ridges Drive, Jordan. A silent auction will also be held. 

Tickets are $20 if purchased in advance or $25 at the door. Tickets may be purchaesd from a Jordan Lion or at Jordan Wine & Spirits, 235 Triangle Lane N. The event will also collect donations for the Jordan Food Shelf. 

More than $247,000 in scholarship funds has been raised to date. 

The event is sponsored by the Jordan Lions and Jordan Wine & Spirits. Those interested in joining the Lions should email Toddsch@comcast.net

