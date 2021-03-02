The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car crash that took place 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 2.
The crash took place on Union Hill Boulevard in Belle Plaine Township.
According to a Scott County Sheriff’s Office press release, a 2007 Hyundai Elantra traveling northbound struck a southbound 1995 Chevrolet pickup.
The driver of the Hyundai Elantra was pronounced dead on the scene. The Chevrolet pickup driver was taken to Mayo New Prague hospital and later airlifted to North Memorial hospital with serious injuries.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has yet to identify the deceased.
“This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the friends and family of the victims,” stated Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen, in the release.